Spud in 'Trainspotting' 'Memba Him?!

Scottish actor Ewen Bremner was in his mid-20s when he was cast to play Spud -- the bed-soiling heroine addict who lives off unemployment benefits -- in the 1996 drug drama "Trainspotting."

Bremner hit the big screen with Ewan McGregor as the cynical drug addict who struggles with healthy relationships, Mark, Jonny Lee Miller as Mark's best friend who is opportunistic with making money, Sick Boy and Robert Carlyle as the violent alcoholic, Franco.