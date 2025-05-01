Haley in 'The Wizard' 'Memba Her?!

American singer-songwriter and actress Jenny Lewis was just a teenager when she played Haley -- the tough girl from Nevada, traveling cross-country with her father -- in the 1989 family adventure film "The Wizard."

Joining Lewis on set included Fred Savage as the protective brother who flees Utah and heads to California, Corey ... and Luke Edwards as the sad and moody brother striving to win the Video Armageddon, Jimmy.

Her popularity in the late '80s also stemmed from her role in the film "Troop Beverly Hills."