New Dianna Russini, Mike Vrabel Video Shows Start of Boat Trip

Play video content Video: New Clip Shows Russini, Vrabel Setting Off on Boat TMZSports.com

🎵"Come aboard, we're expecting you" ...

New video shows Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini heading out for their Tennessee boat day while she was very much showing during her first pregnancy.

TMZ Sports obtained the clip showing the pair together on the dock of a private rental company back in June 2021 ... as the NFL coach and reporter prepared to head out onto a lake in Putnam County, TN.

Check it out ... Russini walks ahead as the then-Titans head coach trails a few feet behind her. At one point, she turns around to talk to him, and it's very easy to see she was about 6-7 months pregnant at the time.

Mike and Diana were dressed casually, in T-shirts and shorts, as they made their way toward the boat.

TMZ Sports broke the story ... Vrabel and Russini rented the vessel privately and were the only two people on board for the 2-to-3-hour excursion.

We’re also told staffers at the company were specifically asked not to share photos from the outing because “Coach Vrabel wanted to enjoy a private weekend.” As you can see, he did pose for one pic with the employees.

Russini, on the other hand, declined to pose for photos altogether.

The timing of the trip has only intensified scrutiny of their relationship since cozy photos surfaced of them last month ... especially after photos later surfaced allegedly showing them kissing at a bar in 2020 and gambling together at a casino in 2024.