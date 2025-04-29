Nadia on 'New Girl' 'Memba Her?!

British actress Rebecca Reid was in her mid-20s when she first played Nadia -- Cece's friend and self-obsessed Russian model always looking for a good time -- on Fox's "New Girl" back in 2011.

Reid was part of an ensemble cast featuring Zooey Deschanel as the quirky, over-the-top school teacher who loves to sing, Jess, Hannah Simone as the confident model who lost her father during childhood, Cece, and Jake Johnson as the sarcastic, lazy bartender and Jess' roommate, Nick.