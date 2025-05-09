Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Leah In 'Juno' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Olivia Thirlby was 20 years old when she was cast to play Leah -- the quirky cheerleader who offers advice to her bestie Juno during her teen pregnancy -- in the romantic comedy "Juno" back in 2007.

Olivia shared the big screen with Elliot Page as the sarcastic and rebellious high schooler who finds themselves pregnant, Juno, Michael Cera as the track runner and one of Juno's best friends who accidentally gets Juno pregnant, Paulie and Jennifer Garner as the adoptive mother of Juno's child, Vanessa.

Guess what she looks like now in her late 30s!

