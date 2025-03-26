Guess Who This Cheezin' Cutie Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie in her fancy dress turned into a reality TV star and a real estate agent, she was just swimming in the backyard with her sisters, playing with the family dogs and watching her mom run it in Beverly Hills.

The apple must not fall far from the tree, because she loves shopping ... just like her famous mama! She's also taking after her real estate mogul father. You may have even seen her showin' and sellin' homes on Netflix's "Buying Beverly Hills."