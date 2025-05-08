Guess Who This Soccer Player Turned Into!
Before this talented kid in his striped green jersey turned into a studly soccer player for Portugal and Saudi Arabia, he was just dribbling down the field, scorin' big time and setting his sights on becoming a Real Madrid player.
On the field, he's known for his goal-scoring -- he holds the record for most goals scored in men's international soccer, and there's no doubt he could probably clear jump over your head.
Off the field, he's a doting father to his five adorable children, and he definitely lucked out with his ball and chain, Georgina!