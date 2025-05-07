Little Grace in 'The Nanny' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Madeline Zima was only 7 years old when she first started playing Little Grace -- the sweet, sensitive and youngest child wise beyond her years -- on the family-friendly '90s sitcom "The Nanny."

Joining Madeline on the set included Fran Drescher as the humorous nanny who looks after the Sheffield children, Fran Fine, Lauren Lane as the functioning alcoholic who crushes on Maxwell Sheffield, C.C. Babcock and Daniel Davis as the Sheffield's protective chauffeur and butler with a British accent, Niles.