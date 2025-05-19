Bonnie in 'The 'Burbs' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Wendy Schaal was in her mid-30s when she played Bonnie Rumsfield -- the blonde trophy wife who finds the neighbor's dog -- in the 1989 funny film "The 'Burbs."

Wendy shared the big screen with legendary actor Tom Hanks as the paranoid man who attempts to be logical, Ray, Bruce Dern as the veteran who is jealous of his neighbor's lawn, Mark, and Corey Feldman as the neighborhood's tacky neighbor who stirs up trouble, Ricky.