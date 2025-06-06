Sarah Jacobs In 'Newsies' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Ele Keats was only 18 years old when she was cast to play Sarah -- the caring and naive sister who attracts Christian Bale's character, Jack Kelly, -- in the family musical "Newsies" back in 1992.

Ele shared the big screen with Christian Bale as the orphaned newsboy who inspires his fellow newsboys to fight for higher wages, Jack, David Moscow as the smart and persuasive newsboy, David, and Gabriel Damon who takes on a leadership role with his fellow newsboys, Spot.