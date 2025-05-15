Kyra Rockmore on 'Kenan & Kel' 'Memba Her?!
American actress Vanessa Baden was only 10 years old when she first starting playing Kyra -- the Kel crushing and sassy little sister of Kenan in the '90s Nickelodeon show "Kenan & Kel."
Vanessa was part of an ensemble cast including Kel Mitchell as the chill and clumsy high school student, Kel, Kenan Thompson as the confident and smart (high schooler) and part-time grocery store worker, Kenan, and Teal Marchande as Kenan's loving and patient mother, Sheryl.
Vanessa was also also a child star on Nickelodeon's "Gullah Gullah Island" from 1994-1998.