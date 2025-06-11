Guess Who This Lil' Winner Turned Into!

Before this lil' sweetie pie with pig tails was on live television, she was just showin' off her gold trophy, dancin' around Stratford, New Jersey with her sister ... and cheerleading on the sidelines for her high school.

She made her first national TV appearance on "Dancin' On Air" in the mid 1980s. She broke into television acting on a popular soap opera (where she also met her hot hubby). Today, you can catch her in the AM on a hit talk show.