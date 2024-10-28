Las Vegas Strip Club, Neighboring Brothel Offer X-Rated Voter Incentives on Election Day

Las Vegas is heating things up for election season, with some adult-entertainment spots rolling out steamy voter incentives ... from free lap dances to discounted sex services.

Leading the pack is Vegas staple Crazy Horse 3 Gentlemen's Club, setting Election Day on fire with their "Dances for Democracy" event, urging folks to go from casting ballots to catching some action -- just show up with your "I Voted" sticker, and you'll get a free lap dance!

No political bias here -- no matter if you’re Team Trump or Team Harris, this incentive’s for everyone -- just rock up to the club between 12 PM and 8 PM on November 5. In addition to the free lap dance, the club will also host an election viewing party.

If Crazy Horse 3’s time slot isn’t in your favor, or you're looking for something more intimate after exercising your civic duty, don’t sweat it! Chicken Ranch Brothel -- about an hour outside Vegas -- is rolling out its own spicy perks for anyone with an “I Voted” sticker, running from November 1 through Election Day on the 5th.

Chicken Ranch’s COO, Will Paccione, tells TMZ they’re putting a patriotic spin on their usual services, with their workers dishing out special discounts for voters. No word on the exact deals yet, but let’s just say some voters could score big on their post-voting festivities!