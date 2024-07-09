Kamala Harris Visits Team USA Basketball Practice In Vegas

All eyes in the political world are on Kamala Harris right now, but the Vice President made time to hang out with the Team USA basketball squad ... meeting up with a ton of NBA superstars!!

Harris -- who walked in alongside head coach Steve Kerr -- was a V(I)P surprise guest at UNLV's basketball facility ... where she chopped it up with LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Stephen Curry and more.

USA Basketball coach Steve Kerr with USA Vice President Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/NpN1ZXTkdZ — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) July 9, 2024 @BenGolliver

The squad seemed to be in great spirits as they conversed with Harris ... getting a bit of a pep talk about making the country proud at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

It doesn't seem like it got that deep ... so probably no questions from the hoopers on whether President Joe Biden's really going to remain in the upcoming election against Donald Trump.

Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise visit to Team USA’s practice today. pic.twitter.com/yLvQh1ztaY — Zolan Kanno-Youngs (@KannoYoungs) July 9, 2024 @KannoYoungs

Of course, a handful of Democratic lawmakers have called on Biden to step aside in order to allow Harris to take over the top of the ticket ... but No. 46 has remained adamant he's not going anywhere.

As for the team, they're the heavy favorites to bring home the gold this year ... thanks to a stacked roster from top to bottom.