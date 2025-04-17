'Jesus Bus' Explodes on Louisiana Roadway, on Video

Bus With Name on Side Explodes, on Video

Play video content Storyful

Jesus can't take the wheel of one Louisiana bus -- 'cause it was blown sky high after the fuel tank ruptured and erupted ... and, the rapturous explosion was caught on video.

The incident went down in Shreveport, LA Wednesday ... with the Shreveport Fire Department releasing a statement claiming firefighters arrived on scene to find a SporTran bus burning -- with flames shooting out of the gas tank.

Shortly after SFD showed up, the bus blew up ... and, ya gotta check out the explosion 'cause it rocked the intersection -- flames billowing from its charred husk.

Before the explosion, letters on the side of the bus read "Call On Jesus" ... though, if it had a phone number painted on the side, it's scattered around the small Southern city now.

The explosion happened near a Fresenius Kidney Care sign next to the roadway ... the site of a dialysis center in Shreveport.

SFD crews worked diligently to put the fire down ... and, they say no injuries have been reported -- a Jesus-like miracle, we gotta say.

The fire department is investigating the cause of the fire ... but, at this time, the reason for the blaze remains unclear.