Ryanair Jet Wing Catches Fire, Forces Emergency Evac, Video Shows Aftermath

Ryanair's public relations department sure must be working overtime ... another one of their Boeing jets has gone viral -- this time for a shocking engine fire.

One of the airline's jets was forced to evacuate nearly 200 people from a flight Thursday, after flames shot up around the engine just before takeoff.

The incident, which took place on a grounded plane set to leave the Brindisi Airport in Italy, saw first responders descend on the scene to deal with the blaze.

The flight crew responded to the emergency by utilizing the plane's inflatable slides to quickly get everyone on board out of the aircraft.

Ryanair has confirmed no injuries were reported -- noting all 184 passengers were safely evacuated. The airline also confirmed the evacuated passengers were brought back to the terminal via a bus.

The airport, located in the southeastern part of the Puglia region, was closed in the morning after the surge ... but later reopened.

This is the 2nd malfunction of note for Ryanair this week. On Tuesday, tires on a different Ryanair plane exploded when it touched down in Milan, Italy.

Though there was a notable burnt-rubber smell at the time, no one was injured during the less-than-smooth landing.