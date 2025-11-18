Man Sets Woman on Fire During Argument on Chicago Train, Cops Say

A woman is reportedly in critical condition after a man allegedly set her on fire in the middle of an argument on a busy Chicago train Monday.

According to Chicago's WGN-TV, a 26-year-old woman and a man believed to be about 45 years old got into a heated argument that became physical around 9:30 PM Monday. The outlet reports the man poured some sort of liquid onto the woman and ignited it, setting her on fire.

The man reportedly fled the scene when the train came to a stop in the city's Loop -- a downtown business area known for tourist-friendly shopping and dining. The woman collapsed on the platform.

The incident drew a large police and fire response, with personnel swarming the scene. Police said the victim had been extinguished by the time they arrives ... paramedics reportedly transported the woman to the hospital, where she was listed in critical condition from severe burns to her body and face.

A witness told WGN, "I just saw her lying on the ground, and she was kinda hyperventilating and in a lot of pain, and she was really in bad shape."