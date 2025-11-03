Man Shot In Neck at New York State University, Campus on Lockdown

A 20-year-old man was shot in the neck inside a campus building at a state university in New York ... and police are searching for the shooter.

State Police say the shooting went down Monday afternoon on the SUNY Morrisville campus ... with shots ringing out inside the South Hall dormitory.

Troopers responded to a 911 call and found a 20-year-old man -- who is not a student -- suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck ... and he was rushed to a hospital.

The campus remains on lockdown as officers go building to building, clearing the area floor by floor. SWAT teams are on hand, and cops are using bloodhounds too.

WSTM-TV in Syracuse reports the shooting occurred around 3:45 PM local time.

Reports say a suspect was spotted running from South Hall after the shooting ... and cops have set up a perimeter ... with fire trucks and police cars stationed at all campus entrances.

Students are being evacuated on school buses borrowed from a nearby elementary school.

SUNY Morrisville is about 40 miles outside Syracuse in Upstate New York.

So far, troopers say there is just the one victim.

Gov. Kathy Hochul addressed the incident on social media, saying ... "I have been briefed on the shooting on campus at SUNY Morrisville. New York State Police are assisting local law enforcement and SUNY leadership as they respond to this situation. The campus remains on lockdown until further notice."