1 Dead, 6 Injured in Shooting at Lincoln University Homecoming in Pennsylvania

A night of celebration turned tragic at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania when gunfire erupted during homecoming festivities, leaving one person dead and six others injured.

According to the Chester County District Attorney's Office, the shooting happened outside the school's International Cultural Center late Saturday after the homecoming football game.

One person was detained with a firearm, but no charges have been filed. Investigators are also looking into whether a second shooter may have been involved.

Authorities say the attack doesn’t appear to have been planned, and the motive remains unclear.

The DA's office confirmed seven people were hit by gunfire. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said he’s been briefed and offered full support to the university community.