Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Suspected Charlie Kirk Killer Tyler Robinson Scores Legal Win

Charlie Kirk Murder Tyler Robinson Scores Legal Win

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
tyler-robinson-hearing-kal-10-27-2025
NO JAIL ATTIRE

Tyler Robinson -- the 22-year-old who prosecutors say murdered Charlie Kirk -- just scored a small legal victory in court ... and it's all about optics.

The judge in his murder case just ruled in favor of Robinson's motion to wear street clothes at trial ... instead of appearing in jail garb.

tyler robinson mug shot split fbi
FBI

Robinson's lawyers argued jurors might potentially view him as guilty if they saw him in a jail jumpsuit.

He was denied a different motion to appear in court without handcuffs or restraints ... the judge rattled off a list of reasons why Robinson should be shackled for court appearances.

One thing both sides agreed on ... limits on video and photography inside the courtroom, which they said would protect Robinson's right to a fair trial.

charlie-kirk-presser-text-exchange-kal-09-16-2025
CONFESSION TO ROOMMATE
Fox 13 Utah

Robinson was not in court Monday, but the judge said Robinson will need to appear in person for his next hearing in January.

Kirk was shot and killed on the Utah Valley University campus in Orem, UT last month ... and, after an extensive manhunt, authorities took Robinson into custody.

091225_tyler_robinson_hours_before_kal
HOURS BEFORE THE SHOOTING...
TMZ.com

Robinson allegedly confessed to the crime to his father, who then told a youth pastor who happens to work with the U.S. Marshals. Robinson ultimately turned himself in at the Washington County Sheriff's Office, around 10 PM on Sept. 11, the day after the shooting.

Utah prosecutors charged Robinson with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice.

Charlie Kirk Shooter Revealed: Photos of Gunman Tyler Robinson
Launch Gallery
Tyler Robinson Photos Launch Gallery

He previously appeared in court via video call a few days after the shooting ... showing no emotion while a judge rattled off the charges against him.

Related articles