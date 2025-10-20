Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Secret Service Paid Millions to Secure Charlie Kirk's Memorial

By TMZ Staff
Published
Charlie Kirk's memorial cost taxpayers a pretty penny to keep safe ... 'cause we've learned the United States Secret Service paid an event company millions to secure the perimeter.

We've obtained documents that show the Secret Service paid ARCUS Group, LLC -- a full-service event management and disaster relief aid company -- was paid $2,677,416.19 to protect the perimeter of the ceremony at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING...
ARCUS has experience with perimeter protection at high-profile events. Their website touts their past perimeter protection jobs which include President Donald Trump's 2021 inauguration ... so, clearly the administration feels confident in the services they provide.

Kirk's funeral obviously needed heightened security ... taking place less than two weeks after Kirk was shot in the neck and killed during a Utah speaking engagement. Tyler Robinson -- a 22-year-old college student -- was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the crime.

President Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Elon Musk, Charlie's widow Erika and many more high-profile individuals attended the ceremony ... further proving the need for a heavy security presence.

Trump even spoke at the event, ripping into Jimmy Kimmel at the time after his show was temporarily suspended following comments he made about Kirk's alleged killer.

Bottom line ... the Secret Service made sure this event went off without a hitch -- and, they paid top dollar to do it.

