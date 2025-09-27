J.D. Vance Says Charlie Kirk Was Never Jealous, Rooted For Everyone

Charlie Kirk didn't have a jealous bone in his body -- constantly rooting for the success of others ... so says the vice president.

VP J.D. Vance took to X Saturday morning to share another heartfelt message about the late conservative commentator ... saying Kirk didn't give into envy like so many others do.

VPOTUS says he doesn't know if this was an inherent trait or one he picked up during his upbringing ... though he knows it's a trait that manifests at an early age.

Vice President Vance adds Charlie rooted for others, supported them in their endeavors ... and believed in them when they were lacking the confidence to believe in themselves.

The attacks on Charlie after his death all come from a place of envy, Vance claims ... and, he finishes off his note by pointing out there's a reason envy is one of the seven deadly sins in Catholicism.

Of course, Charlie was shot and killed on the Utah Valley University campus in Orem, UT earlier this month ... with authorities arresting and charging Tyler Robinson with murder.

Play video content TMZ.com

Tributes came pouring in from across the political spectrum ... and, his funeral at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona last weekend was attended by thousands.

Clips have emerged in the aftermath of his death focusing on his dialogue with students ... which some have applauded him for while others have decried some of his views.

Play video content Turning Point USA

Kirk is survived by his wife, Erika -- who gave an impassioned speech just days after he was killed -- and their two children. He was 31 years old.