Charlie Kirk Mentor Frank Turek Recalls Final Moments After Shot Rang Out

Charlie Kirk Mentor Frank Turek Recalls Frantic Rush To Hospital

By TMZ Staff
Published
092125_charlie_kirk_memorial_frank_turek_kal
WE DID EVERYTHING WE COULD
Fox News

When Charlie Kirk crumpled to the ground from a gunshot wound, his team rushed to grab him and rush him to a hospital in an SUV ... and a mentor who was there is recalling that harrowing scene.

Christian radio host Frank Turek got emotional Sunday at the Kirk memorial, telling the crowd what it was like on the ride to the hospital.

charlie-kirk-timeline-1
TMZ TIMELINE: CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION
TMZ.com

Frank says Charlie was so tall, they had one door propped open as they raced to the hospital ... describing how Charlie's body was being held by his team in the back seat.

He says he was looking down at Charlie and screaming, and Charlie was looking up. Frank says Charlie was looking through him and into "eternity."

Memorial Service Held For Charlie Kirk
Getty

Frank says he's been told Charlie felt no pain and died instantly.

He says Charlie's team did everything they could to save him ... but it sounds like there was nothing anyone could have done to keep him alive.

