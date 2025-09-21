Charlie Kirk Memorial Draws Super Bowl-Level Crowd With Secret Service Security

The memorial being held to honor Charlie Kirk is being treated like a Super Bowl level occasion and is categorized as a SEAR Level 1 event -- which means it's given the highest level of national security priority.

Thousands have gathered at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona to honor the life and legacy of the founder of Turning Point USA. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says because of the magnitude the memorial prompted, they decided to designate the event as a SEAR Level 1 and have local SWAT and Secret Service Counter Assault Teams on site with armored vehicles.

Due to high demand, an overflow venue is also prepared nearby to accommodate the tens of thousands of people in attendance exceeding the original 100,000 estimate.

🚨 INCREDIBLE! It’s just 4am here in Arizona, and the line for Charlie Kirk’s memorial is now a SEA of TENS OF THOUSANDS of patriots



This is HISTORIC!



This is HISTORIC!

America is turning out for Charlie! 🇺🇸❤️

The New York Times reported officials outside the State Farm Stadium said the venue has reached capacity.

Adding to the need for high-intensity security are the prominent speakers for the event ... including former President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance -- as well as Kirk's widow Erika Kirk ... now serving as the newly appointed chair and CEO of Turning Point USA.

Kirk tragically died after being shot at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, leading to a manhunt for the shooter who police say is Tyler Robinson.