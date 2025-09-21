Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Charlie Kirk Memorial Draws Super Bowl-Level Crowd With Secret Service Security

Charlie Kirk Memorial High Security for Unexpected Massive Crowd

By TMZ Staff
Published
The memorial being held to honor Charlie Kirk is being treated like a Super Bowl level occasion and is categorized as a SEAR Level 1 event -- which means it's given the highest level of national security priority.

Memorial Service Held For Charlie Kirk
Thousands have gathered at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona to honor the life and legacy of the founder of Turning Point USA. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says because of the magnitude the memorial prompted, they decided to designate the event as a SEAR Level 1 and have local SWAT and Secret Service Counter Assault Teams on site with armored vehicles.

Due to high demand, an overflow venue is also prepared nearby to accommodate the tens of thousands of people in attendance exceeding the original 100,000 estimate.

The New York Times reported officials outside the State Farm Stadium said the venue has reached capacity.

Adding to the need for high-intensity security are the prominent speakers for the event ... including former President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance -- as well as Kirk's widow Erika Kirk ... now serving as the newly appointed chair and CEO of Turning Point USA.

Charlie Kirk’s Death Sparks Vigils Across America
Kirk tragically died after being shot at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, leading to a manhunt for the shooter who police say is Tyler Robinson.

Robinson was officially charged with aggravated murder and prosecutors said they would seek the death penalty -- he's due back in court Sept. 29 for another virtual hearing.

