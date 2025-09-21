Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Charlie Kirk Memorial, Trump and Vance Set to Speak, Live Stream

By TMZ Staff
Published
WATCH NOW

Thousands of people from across the country are coming together to honor the slain Charlie Kirk ... with President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance leading the charge as the evening's guest speakers.

Memorial Service Held For Charlie Kirk
Turning Point USA -- the conservative nonprofit organization founded by Kirk in 2012 -- is hosting the memorial service in Arizona more than a week after the commentator was shot to death in a shocking instance of political violence.

This is an event separate from Kirk's funeral. Kirk's org is sparing no expense for the celebration of life, titled "Building A Legacy: Remembering Charlie Kirk" ... as they tapped POTUS and the Veep as guests of honor, alongside Kirk's widow, Erika.

Watch the live stream to see the major turnout ... Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, and Tulsi Gabbard -- among other big names -- are slated to appear at the memorial.

Erika is also set to address the crowd, following a fiery address she released just days after her husband was shot in the neck while he spoke at Utah Valley University.

Kirk died from the injury he sustained in the shooting the same day he was shot, on Sept. 10, leading to a manhunt for the shooter ... who police say is 22-year-old Utah resident Tyler Robinson.

Officials say Robinson had become frustrated with Kirk's rhetoric ... allegedly leading to the violence on the UVU campus.

The Oval Office has since blamed the political left for inciting political violence. Many Democratic leaders -- including Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, and Gavin Newsom -- have spoken out against the shooting and the escalation of political violence in the country.

It's unclear if any Democrats plan to attend the memorial ... stay tuned for developments.

