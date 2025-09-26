Charlie Kirk Advocated for the Death Penalty Before He Was Assassinated

Charlie Kirk's accused murderer, Tyler Robinson, has been hit with serious charges for allegedly murdering the right-wing commentator ... and if he's found guilty, there's likely going to be harsh consequences involved.

Kirk made a name for himself for his political views over the course of his life, and his opinions on the death penalty have resurfaced in the weeks since his killing.

Kirk was recorded discussing capital punishment in a video shared on Turning Point USA's YouTube account earlier this year ... and he said he believed in the death penalty "under most" conditions for individuals convicted of violent crimes.

The right-wing media figure received a lot of attention for a 2024 episode of his "Thoughtcrime" discussion show, when he argued for executions to be televised publicly, according to Newsweek.

Kirk argued children should be allowed to watch executions, and described the potential experience of viewing one as an "initiation."

The conservative commentator added the events should be "taken in a holy way," though acknowledged watching an execution could be "heavy."

