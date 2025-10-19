Secret Service, FBI Investigating Hunting Stand with Sightline to Air Force One Landing Area

The United States Secret Service is looking into a hunting stand found in Florida which they say had a direct sightline to where Air Force One could park.

The law enforcement agency revealed Sunday they found the stand near Palm Beach International Airport last week ... releasing a photo of the structure set up in a tree.

In a statement released to media, the U.S. Secret Service Chief of Communications, Anthony Guglielmi said, "During advance security preparations prior to the Palm Beach arrival, which included the use of technology and comprehensive physical sweeps, our teams identified items of interest near Palm Beach International Airport."

He goes on, "There was no impact to any movements, and no individuals were present or involved at the location. While we are not able to provide details about the specific items or their intent, this incident underscores the importance of our layered security measures. The FBI is leading the investigation, and we would refer any additional comment to them.” We've reached out to the FBI ... so far, no word back.

President Trump was in Florida this weekend ... playing golf at his private club Mar-a-Lago.

At this time, it's unclear if the hunting stand was meant to be used in some sort of attempt on the president's life. However, he has faced multiple threats over the past couple years -- including the shooting that nearly claimed his life in July 2024.

Play video content CNN

His son, Eric Trump, was on CNN just yesterday suggesting a conspiracy to kill his father ... claiming an unknown "they" tried to kill his dad just like Charlie Kirk.