Luigi Mangione Says Trump Publicly Smeared Him as a Domestic Terrorist

Luigi Mangione says the U.S. Dept. of Justice and President Donald Trump's White House have launched a coordinated public smear campaign against him ... deliberately trying to taint the jury pool in his federal case, which could lead to his execution.

According to new court documents, obtained by TMZ, Luigi zeroes in on Trump himself, saying the commander-in-chief released a September 25, 2025 memorandum titled, "Countering Domestic Terrorism and Organized Political Violence."

The memo lists certain people as "anti-fascist" and calls "Antifa" a left-wing anti-fascist group, labeling it a Domestic Terrorist Organization.

But here's the problem for Luigi ... Part of Trump's reasoning behind issuing the declaration is that he cites three cases, alluding to Luigi's alleged fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in NYC on December 4, 2024.

While Trump does not specifically name Luigi in the memo, Mangione claims the prez is clearly talking about him and his case by writing the “2024 assassination of a senior healthcare executive."

Luigi and his defense team -- Karen Agnifilo, Marc Agnifilo and Jacob Kaplan -- also note the judge in his state case recently dismissed terrorism charges against him, finding he did not conspire with terrorist groups to engage broader acts of violence to spread fear.

But Luigi is still charged with murder and other serious offenses in the state case, as well as more charges in his federal case, including using a firearm to commit murder, which carries a potential death sentence.

What's more, Luigi accuses the DOJ and WH of working closely with UnitedHealthcare to "prejudice" him due to the company's reported "extensive connections" to the Trump Administration. Citing a Wall Street Journal report, Luigi says UnitedHealth execs met with DOJ senior officials and claims the sit-downs were arranged by DOJ officials.

Luigi also points out in the article the UnitedHealth CEO met with the White House Chief of Staff ... but the two allegedly talked about "other issues" -- not investigations such as Luigi's.