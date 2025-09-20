Luigi Mangione Files Motion to Dismiss Death Penalty Indictment

The Feds Are Trying to Put Me To Death

Luigi Mangione's attorneys are taking a big crap on the federal death penalty case against their client in connection with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson -- and they're asking a judge to completely throw out the indictment!

In new court documents, obtained by TMZ, Luigi's legal team, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, Marc Agnifilo and Jacob Kaplan, claim that Luigi's rights have been "intentionally and serially violated" by the NYPD, federal government and other public officials in order to secure the possibility of the death penalty for him ... and due to these violations, the "unconstitutional" indictment needs to be struck down.

They list numerous examples as to how Luigi -- accused of shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson to death in December 2024 -- has been wronged, starting with the NYPD's alleged leaking of information pertaining to the investigation, including a handwritten manifesto found on his body when he was taken into custody.

His lawyers also accuse the FBI and NYPD of staging a "perp walk" that showed Luigi shackled and surrounded by law enforcement as he headed to court following his arrest. They say the stunt -- carried out in front of frenzied media -- was a "show of force befitting a captured cartel chief or comic book villain" and done only to dehumanize him.

They further accuse law enforcement and government officials of failing to presume his innocence, instead immediately spreading rhetoric that assumed his guilt and condemned his alleged actions. One particular example they share is United States Attorney General Pam Bondi's inaugural Instagram posts following her introduction into office.

One post they find issue with reads ... "Luigi Mangione's murder of Brian Thompson — an innocent man and father of two young children — was a premeditated, coldblooded assassination that shocked America. After careful consideration, I have directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in this case as we carry out President Trump’s agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again."

Luigi and his team argue these statements and many others prejudiced his case and stole his right to a fair hearing by a grand jury.

The motion comes just days after Luigi saw a major W in a New York court -- 2 state terrorism charges against him were dismissed.