Luigi Mangione's SHEIN Ad Likely Motivated by Slew of Chinese Fans, Data Shows

Luigi Mangione's slew of Chinese supporters might have been behind the shocking SHEIN ad, highlighting the suspected killer's good looks, that's gone viral ... according to sources with direct knowledge of the situation.

Our sources say Luigi's mountain of fans in China could be the motivation for the third-party vendor responsible for the flattering Luigi ad released online by SHEIN to promote the China-based company's clothing line.

And there's data to back it up, which can be found on an online dashboard -- created by a Luigi fan -- tracking how many donations and letters Mangione receives at the Metropolitan Detention Center in NYC. Luigi is awaiting federal and state trials for allegedly fatally shooting UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson in Dec. 2024.

According to the stats, China ranks seventh out of 54 countries that have fans who send Luigi letters of encouragement. Our sources say Luigi's Chinese supporters also extrapolate the data from his massive mail log, as well as GiveSendGo comments to predict future trends. We're told Luigi's fans write glowing GSG comments about him.

It's not yet clear if the ad's image is the real Luigi or a look-alike, or A.I., or Photoshopped. As for Luigi taking possible legal action against SHEIN for using his likeness, well, that isn't clear just yet either ... his team isn't talking.

You'll recall ... Mangione's mug appeared in the online advertisement for SHEIN's floral button-down men's shirt listed for $11.69. It's unknown how many shirts were purchased but having Luigi's likeness in the ad probably didn't hurt sales.

On Tuesday morning, SHEIN issued a statement to TMZ, saying the Luigi image was provided by a third-party vendor and was removed immediately upon discovery.

The company also said ... "We have stringent standards for all listings on our platform. We are conducting a thorough investigation, strengthening our monitoring processes, and will take appropriate action against the vendor in line with our policies."