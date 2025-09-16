Luigi Mangione Scores Victory as Terrorism Charges Dropped

Luigi Mangione scored a legal victory Tuesday ... 2 New York state charges against him have been dismissed.

The judge tossed out murder in the first degree in furtherance of an act of terrorism and murder in the second degree as a crime of terrorism. In his ruling, the judge cited precedent saying, "The [terrorism] statute cannot be interpreted so broadly so as to cover individuals or groups who are not normally viewed as 'terrorists.'"

The judge went on to distinguish Mangione's case from other cases involving terrorism ... "The defendant's targeted killing of one individual -- although abhorrent and despicable -- is not comparable."

The judge felt prosecutors were conflating Mangione's ideological beliefs with acts of conventional terrorism ... "While the defendant was clearly expressing an animus toward UHC, and the health care industry generally, it does not follow that his goal was to intimidate or coerce a civilian population..."

Mangione still faces murder in the second degree (intentional), 2 counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and numerous other state charges.

Luigi is also charged federally with murder, which makes him eligible for the death penalty.