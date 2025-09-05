Luigi Mangione Working as Jail Orderly, Awaits Murder Trial of Healthcare CEO

Luigi Mangione has gone from getting his master's degree in computer science from the University of Pennsylvania to working as an orderly in an NYC federal lockup ... TMZ has learned.

According to new court docs, obtained by TMZ ... Luigi says he's working in his janitorial role at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center as he awaits federal and state trials for the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024. Luigi was arrested and charged by the feds and New York state prosecutors with a slew of crimes, including murder and stalking.

In his latest federal court filing, Luigi claims he's been a model prisoner with no disciplinary record since he landed in the Big House around Christmastime last year. Luigi is asking federal prosecutors why they think his crimes are so awful that he deserves the death penalty.

Mangione lays out a list of reasons why the feds should hand over an "informational outline" detailing their views on the matter. In addition to being a model prisoner, Luigi says he hasn't "done anything since his arrest to incite or foment violence against the health insurance industry or against anyone else for that matter."

Luigi also hit back at a previous claim by the government that his alleged crime has inspired "acolytes" of the Ivy League grad to view violence as acceptable ... calling the claim totally bogus.

As you know, Luigi's received a ton of support from online followers who have stood by him, with many saying his writings criticize "the abusive practices of the health insurance industry that prioritize profits over the needs of the insured."