Andrea Bocelli Sings to Donald Trump in Oval Office

By TMZ Staff
SPECIAL SOLO!!!

Donald Trump received a special treat in the White House Friday ... a live solo from Andrea Bocelli!

Check out the clip -- the Italian singer fills the Oval Office with his famous tenor vocals as the prez stands behind the Resolute Desk in awe.

Another clip shared by Trump’s special assistant, Margo Martin, shows the pair meeting in the Oval Office as they listen to Andrea's music -- pretty iconic!

Trump has plenty to look forward to with Andrea, 'cause he also announced the famed singer is scheduled to perform at the WH on Dec. 5.

47 is a longtime fan of the "Time to Say Goodbye" vocalist and has played his music at his rallies.

Looks like this is a serious full-circle moment!

