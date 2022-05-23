Andrea Bocelli Performs at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding

Play video content Instagram / @kimkardashian

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated one of their first dances together as a couple with a little help from one of the best voices in the world ... Andrea Bocelli.

The Italian tenor treated the Barkers to a rendition of "Can't Help Falling in Love" while the couple danced together on stage. Not only were guests treated to Andrea, his son, Matteo, was also invited to perform. The two performed several songs.

And of course, in true Kravis fashion, they shared a long kiss while Andrea belted out the tune.

As we reported, Kourtney and Travis had their ceremony at the Dolce & Gabbana estate in Portofino Sunday -- complete with a private boat ride for guests to the venue. From there, it was party time at Castello Brown, a 13th-century military lookout the couple rented out.

The wedding day was among 4 days of celebration for the newly married couple over in Italy. Our sources say only a very limited number of family and close friends were invited to attend -- including Kourtney's sisters and Travis' bandmates -- including Mark Hoppus and MGK.