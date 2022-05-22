Kim Kardashian Hits the Streets in Italy for Gelato Ahead of Kourtney's Wedding

On the Hunt for Gelato Ahead of Kourtney's Wedding

Kim Kardashian took to the streets of Portofino, Italy Sunday ... and she was like a Pied Piper.

Kim strolled through the streets with North and Penolope, with an entourage -- including her glam team -- and bodyguards in tow. It's pretty clear ... Italians are at the very least curious about the big fuss over the Kardashians.

They were on the hunt for gelato and did a little shopping in the process.

Kim's in town for sister Kourtney's 3rd wedding ceremony. Most of the fam is there, including Kylie, Kendall and Kris.

She jumped on a boat with North, presumably to get ready for the nuptials.

What we don't know ... is it possible Pete will jump on a plane and make it in time for the nuptials? He signed off 'SNL' for good Saturday night, and he could have jetted off in the middle of the night ... but we don't know.

Kourtney and Travis' ceremony will go down in a pretty spectacular castle.