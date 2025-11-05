Monkey Killing Mom Will Not Face Criminal Charges in Primate Shooting

The single mother who fatally shot one of the escaped monkeys in her Mississippi back yard did nothing wrong despite the primate showing no signs of aggression, according to Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson.

Sheriff Johnson tells TMZ ... he does not believe the woman who pulled the trigger -- Jessica Bond Ferguson -- broke any laws even though the primate was just minding its own business while hanging out in her backyard.

Play video content Jessica Bond Ferguson via Storyful

Video shows the monkey falling to the ground from its perch after getting hit with a single gunshot fired by Ferguson.

What's more, Johnson refuses to condemn Ferguson for the shooting, adding that she was justified in killing the animal because she feared for her kids' safety.

Johnson also said people in the community do not trust the explanation given by Tulane University officials that the monkeys were pathogen-free --- and residents are now being extra cautious.

A week ago, sheriff deputies responded to an accident scene after a truck -- carrying 21 monkeys from a Tulane research lab -- overturned on a highway in Jasper County. The truck driver told the deputies the monkeys were infected with herpes, COVID and Hepatitis C --- but Tulane officials called BS on that.

Thirteen out of the 21 monkeys were rounded up at the scene, 5 were shot and killed by a deputy ... and 3 went MIA. Ferguson killed the monkey in her back yard on Sunday morning. An unidentified person shot another of the at-large monkeys after seeing it cross a highway Monday night. One elusive primate remains at large.

Play video content TMZ.com

TMZ spoke to Ferguson on Monday and she said she wished she didn't have to shoot the monkey, but felt she needed to protect her young kids "at all costs." She also said authorities could have done a better job searching for the escaped monkeys.