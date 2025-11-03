Mom Who Killed Escaped Monkey Feared for Her Kids, Calls Out Officials Over Search

Play video content TMZ.com

Jessica Bond Ferguson -- the mom who shot and killed an escaped monkey Sunday to protect her kids -- wishes the whole thing never happened ... she told TMZ.

The mother of 5 told us, "I wish it didn't have to happen that way. I just wish they took better measures in taking care of it and trying to find them."

As you know ... a truck carrying Rhesus monkeys from a research center overturned in rural Mississippi last week -- 21 monkeys onboard nearly escaped the vehicle.

Thirteen were corralled by authorities, 5 were shot on sight after a supervisor was mistakenly informed the monkeys were infected with COVID, herpes, and hepatitis C -- authorities later clarified they weren't -- but 3 escaped into the wild.

One of the 3 made it into Ferguson's yard in Heidelberg, Mississippi Sunday morning, where she shot and killed it, saying she feared for her children.

"I feel like if they wanted us to do something else then they should've had a search team out," she said. "They could've had drones flying around. They could've took more measures to look for these monkeys and prevented this from happening."

She continued ... "I hate that it happened but I'm going to protect my kids at all costs."