Viral 'I Go Meow' Cat Cala Dead at 12

Cala -- a cat who blew up on the internet after a video of her seemingly singing went viral -- has died at 12 ... according to her official Instagram page.

The famous feline's human, Elizabeth, put out a couple Instagram posts announcing the tragic death yesterday ... telling fans Cala -- a rescue -- was actually much older than she initially thought, and she recently fell ill.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Despite the vet hospital's best efforts, Cala passed away from old age in Elizabeth's arms. She shared a short message with her IG followers ... thanking them for helping Cala live on forever.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

If you don't know Cala, she's the cat behind the catchy track "I Go Meow" ... basically, a clip of Cala meowing where it sounds like she's belting out a few lines social media musicians have made tracks around.

The Kiffness -- a musical group known for playing along to popular social media clips -- made a viral song out of the Cala video that's swept the internet. While the track's original lyrics focused on Cala not having a sense of identity, they've been updated posthumously to have a more positive feeling.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Other social media vids show just how talkative Cala was ... making little noises and sounding more monkey than a cat at times.

Cala was 12.