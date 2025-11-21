LAPD Arrests Man Who Allegedly Shot at Police Helicopter, Shooting On Video

Play video content TMZ.com

A police standoff in Los Angeles featured a man allegedly shooting at an LAPD helicopter ... and TMZ obtained the insane video of the man firing bullets in the air!

In the footage, you see a man dressed in black pacing menacingly around the front yard of a home on West 76th Street ... and he flashes a handgun as the sound of a police helicopter circles overhead.

Play video content TMZ.com

The man suddenly points the gun towards the sky and squeezes off several rounds as onlookers comment that he's shooting towards a helicopter.

LAPD says the man shot at one of their helicopters, and he was eventually arrested with the help of a police K-9 unit.

Cops say they were originally called to the South L.A. neighborhood over reports of a man with a gun threatening family members.