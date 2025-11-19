'King of the Hill' Star Jonathan Joss' Neighbor Indicted for Murder in Texas

"King of the Hill" voice actor Jonathan Joss' neighbor, Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez, has been charged in Joss' murder, People reports.

The charge comes after Ceja Alvarez was arrested and released immediately after the tragic incident. He's been formally indicted by a Bexar County grand jury.

We broke the story ... eyewitnesses said Joss got into a heated argument with his neighbor at a house on the city's south side June 1 -- leading to a bloody confrontation.

Police told us the neighbor pulled a rifle and shot the actor before fleeing in a vehicle. Officers responded to a call of a shooting in progress and received a description of the car.

Meanwhile, paramedics raced to the scene and provided medical assistance, but they were unable to save the victim, and he was pronounced dead. A police report previously obtained by TMZ claimed Ceja Alvarez confessed to shooting the actor.