Suspect in 'King of the Hill' Voice Actor Jonathan Joss' Murder Released on Bail

The man suspected of fatally shooting a "King of the Hill" voice actor in Texas is out of jail ... having posted bail days after he was arrested for murder in the national headline-making case.

San Antonio authorities tell TMZ ... Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez posted $200,000 bail, and will be required to wear an ankle monitor. Bexar County court records say he's been placed under house arrest, and he will undergo random drug and alcohol testing, and he's forbidden from possessing firearms during his detention.

Alvarez was arrested Sunday night after he allegedly shot and killed neighbor Jonathan Joss after the two men got into a heated exchange, according to police.

Hours after TMZ broke the news Joss had been killed ... the actor's husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, said on Facebook the shooting was a hate crime -- as homophobic slurs were allegedly hurled by the suspect at the scene.

However, San Antonio police and witnesses have pushed back on labeling the fatal shooting a hate crime ... police declared they have found no evidence of the allegation.