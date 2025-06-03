Jonathan Joss & Suspected Killer Hated Each Other, But No Homophobia, Neighbors Say

The "King of the Hill" voice actor who was shot and killed, allegedly by his neighbor, had a bitter feud with the man for several years ... and it had nothing to do with homophobia, neighbors say.

Here's the deal ... hours after TMZ broke the news Jonathan Joss had been killed Sunday during an altercation on his San Antonio property ... the actor's husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, said on Facebook the shooting was a hate crime -- as homophobic slurs were allegedly hurled by the suspect at the scene.

However, neighbors tell TMZ ... they did NOT hear anything homophobic said in the moment of the intense fight, and they say Joss and suspect Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja have been locked in a bitter feud for years -- neighbors blaming Joss' "antics" for disturbing an otherwise quiet, peaceful block.

We're told those antics included Joss flying into random, angry rants ... and yelling abusive language at anyone in the area. He also did bizarre things ... like bang pots and pans on his roof at night.

Neighbors, we're told, perceived these episodes of rage as a mental breakdown ... and they told us that Joss, on more than one occasion, would apologize the next day after a meltdown.

The information we were given seems to track with what law enforcement has been told about the situation ... San Antonio Police on Tuesday said thus far, they have found no evidence the shooting was a hate crime.