'King of the Hill' Actor Discussed Death, Crashed Sitcom Panel Prior to Fatal Shooting

In the days before he was shot to death, "King of the Hill" voice actor Jonathan Joss crashed a panel of show participants, then chopped it up on a podcast -- brining up his bitterness over not being included in the animated sitcom's Disney revival, as well as his own death.

Joss was a guest on the "Bwaaa!" Podcast that taped Saturday ... just 24 hours before he was fatally shot on his San Antonio property, allegedly by his neighbor in a heated exchange.

Joss had not been invited back for the animated sitcom's revival, a corporate decision he addressed immediately on the podcast ... and he didn't try to hide his bitterness over the decision.

“The worst thing about not existing in the world, is someone ignoring you when they’ve taken from your culture," Joss said, adding ..."Do not say I don’t exist in your world. The character John Redcorn is in the universe of 'King of the Hill.' You don’t mess with the mouse. You don’t mess with Walt Disney.”

Disney acquired FOX years after the sitcom concluded in 2009 ... and the revival of the show will stream on Hulu.

Joss was likely still fired up from the day before, Friday, when he crashed a "King of the Hill" panel at the ATX TV Festival -- and gave the cast and show creator Mike Judge a piece of his mind.

You can see the slow-motion trainwreck in the video ... and we're told the cast just sat stone-faced before security started to move in -- which is when Joss got out of there.

As for the podcast, the actor touched on a number of topics ... including death a few times -- pretty eerie given what was about to unfold the very next day.

Joss said on the podcast he was glad he married a man nearly half his age ... 'cause he would be dead before his husband could die first and break his heart. Joss noted he was cast in the FOX sitcom because the original actor, Victor Aaron, died.

TMZ broke the story ... Joss was killed, allegedly by Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja, who is now in police custody. We hear the two men have a history ... and allegedly have been in both verbal and physical fights in the past.