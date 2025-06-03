No Proof of Hate Crime in 'King of the Hill' Actor Jonathan Joss' Murder, Cops Claim

Jonathan Joss' husband Tristan Kern de Gonzales is convinced he was gunned down in cold blood by a neighbor due to homophobia -- but cops are pumping the brakes, saying they’re not calling it a hate crime just yet.

The actor -- best known as the voice of John Redcorn on "King of the Hill" -- was shot dead on his own property Sunday evening -- and cops are saying that right now there's not enough proof to back up Tristan's claim it was a hate-fueled attack.

San Antonio Police posted an update on X Monday, writing, "Despite online claims of this being a hate crime, currently the investigation has found no evidence to indicate that Mr. Joss’s murder was related to his sexual orientation."

That’s a direct hit against Tristan’s viral post -- where he flat-out accused their neighbor of being motivated by hate ... claiming he'd made threats before and even hurled a homophobic slur the same day Joss was killed.

Cops and eyewitnesses told TMZ the two neighbors got into a heated altercation -- before the neighbor allegedly shot Joss and drove off.

Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja was arrested on suspicion of murder and was held in custody on a $200K bond.