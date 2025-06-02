Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Suspect's Mug Shot in Murder of 'King of the Hill' Voice Actor Released

'King of the Hill' Actor Killed Murder Suspect's Mug Shot Released

Published
Sigfredo-Alvarez-Ceja-mug-shot-1
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

Jonathan Joss, the voice actor who portrayed John Redcorn on the animated TV show "King of the Hill," was shot dead Sunday evening, allegedly by a neighbor ... and now we know what the suspect looks like.

TMZ has obtained a copy of Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja's mug shot ... he was arrested Sunday about a block away from the shooting scene and charged with murder -- and is being held on $200K bond.

Police and eyewitnesses previously told TMZ ... the two men -- neighbors in San Antonio -- got into a heated argument before Ceja allegedly shot and killed Joss.

060225_jonathan_joss_kal
RECEIVING CPR ON THE SCENE
TMZ.com

The two men had quite a history, we are told, and had allegedly been in verbal and physical fights before.

Witnesses told us Joss was in the area on Sunday to pick up a victim's fund check for his house, which had burned down in February ... and went on an unhinged rant outside after seeing a skeleton of one of his dogs that died in the fire.

Tristan & Jonathan facebook

It was from there that the two men allegedly got into their verbal spat before the shooting.

Tristan Kern de Gonzales, Joss' husband, said in a Facebook post on Monday afternoon ... the suspect allegedly yelled "violent homophobic slurs" before the shooting.

related articles