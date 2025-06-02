Suspect's Mug Shot in Murder of 'King of the Hill' Voice Actor Released
Jonathan Joss, the voice actor who portrayed John Redcorn on the animated TV show "King of the Hill," was shot dead Sunday evening, allegedly by a neighbor ... and now we know what the suspect looks like.
TMZ has obtained a copy of Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja's mug shot ... he was arrested Sunday about a block away from the shooting scene and charged with murder -- and is being held on $200K bond.
Police and eyewitnesses previously told TMZ ... the two men -- neighbors in San Antonio -- got into a heated argument before Ceja allegedly shot and killed Joss.
The two men had quite a history, we are told, and had allegedly been in verbal and physical fights before.
Witnesses told us Joss was in the area on Sunday to pick up a victim's fund check for his house, which had burned down in February ... and went on an unhinged rant outside after seeing a skeleton of one of his dogs that died in the fire.
It was from there that the two men allegedly got into their verbal spat before the shooting.
Tristan Kern de Gonzales, Joss' husband, said in a Facebook post on Monday afternoon ... the suspect allegedly yelled "violent homophobic slurs" before the shooting.