Suspect in Death of 'King of the Hill' Actor Jonathan Joss Confessed, Police Say

The man who allegedly shot and killed "King Of The Hill" voice actor Jonathan Joss confessed to the police right after the deadly attack ... bluntly stating, "I shot him," according to a police report.

The report, obtained by TMZ, gives a detailed account of what led up to Sunday's violent encounter outside Joss' home in Texas.

Police say it all started around 7 PM when a woman drove Joss from Austin to his old home in San Antonio to see if he had mail.

Cops say she parked in the driveway and waited in the vehicle as Joss and another passenger went to check on the mail. As we told you yesterday, Joss' husband claims he was with Joss for this trip to the house, which burned up months ago.

That's when the suspect, who's listed as Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez in the initial police report, allegedly rolled up in a car with a second occupant and confronted Joss.

According to cops, the men got into a heated argument and Ceja Alvarez allegedly threatened to shoot him with a gun.

Alvarez then allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at Joss, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Responding officers took Ceja Alvarez into custody, but not before cops say he admitted to the shooting.