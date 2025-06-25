'King of the Hill' Actor Jonathan Joss Murder Suspect Claims Self-Defense in Shooting

The man accused of killing "King of the Hill" voice actor Jonathan Joss is claiming self-defense -- according to his lawyer.

Attorney Nico LaHood says Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez -- known as "Freddy" to friends and family -- is pleading not guilty, and insists he's innocent, adding ... "It’s difficult for anyone who's been accused of something they didn’t do, especially murder."

Alvarez was arrested earlier this month after allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor, Joss, during a heated argument in San Antonio, Texas, according to cops. The late actor’s husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, immediately dubbed it a hate crime -- claiming homophobic slurs were hurled by Alvarez before the fatal shot.

LaHood says his client is shaken by the accusations -- insisting they’re not true and pointing out Freddy has a gay brother. He says despite it all, Alvarez has support from neighbors.

Alvarez posted $200,000 bail just days after his arrest in the headline-grabbing murder case -- and now he’s under house arrest in Bexar County. He’s also facing random drug and alcohol testing, and is banned from possessing or using any firearms while he awaits trial.