Frantic 911 Call in TikTok Star Girlalala's Shooting Death Released

Listen To The Chaotic 911 Call After Her Shooting

Play video content Broward County Sheriff

TikTok star Girlalala was shot and killed over the weekend, and now TMZ has obtained the frantic 911 call following the brutal murder.

In the recording, you can hear a man's voice screaming, "I need help! Please, I need help!" The man then frantically pleads with the dispatcher to "hurry up and get here!"

According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office in Florida ... Girlalala got into a heated argument with her boyfriend, Shanoyd Whyte Jr., which soon escalated into violence.

Police say deputies found Girlalala in the front passenger seat of a vehicle with gunshot wounds in Lauderdale Lakes Friday night. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Authorities say the suspect -- Girlalala’s longtime boyfriend Shanoyd Whyte Jr. -- was arrested at the scene, and a firearm was recovered.

Whyte was arrested and is currently held on a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm.

Girlalala was 21.