Who Was Girlalala? What To Know About The Late TikTok Star

How Girlalala's Career On Social Media Came To An Abrupt End

Girlalala built up a considerable online following throughout her career as an influencer ... which all came to a sudden end in late 2025.

The social media star, who'd carved out a space for herself within the transgender community of South Florida, was shot to death.

We're going to take a look at how Girlalala made a name for herself as an influencer and check out the circumstances surrounding her death.

Girlalala Had Hundreds Of Thousands Of Followers

Girlalala was born Maurice Harrison. She lived in Pompano Beach, Florida, at the time of her death.

The social media star racked up more than 290,000 followers on TikTok.

Girlalala was also active on Instagram, and although her Instagram profile wasn't as popular as her TikTok, she still had over 43,000 followers.

In addition to her career on social media, the influencer worked as a hairstylist, according to NBC Miami.

Her Boyfriend's Suspected To Have Killed Her

The relationship between Girlalala and her boyfriend, Shanoyd Whyte Jr., garnered much attention online after resurfaced videos -- reportedly showing the influencer dealing with injuries and claiming she'd fought with her partner -- circulated following her death.

Their relationship apparently came to an end in November 2025, when Girlalala and Whyte -- who formerly played on Bethune-Cookman University's football team -- allegedly had a verbal argument in his car, which allegedly turned physical.

Girlalala was reportedly shot during the incident, and she was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Whyte was arrested, booked into jail on a murder charge, and held without bond.

Girlalala's Death Resulted In An Outpouring Of Support

Girlalala's death was widely mourned on social media, and her followers flooded her most recently shared posts to share their feelings about her loss.

One of the influencer's most high-profile mourners was former City Girls member JT, who'd appeared in several of Girlalala's videos.

The rapper shared a now-deleted Instagram Story saying her heart was "broken" after hearing the news.