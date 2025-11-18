Famous Entertainment Duo Kessler Twins Dead at 89 on Same Day

Alice and Ellen Kessler -- German twin entertainers who performed together and rose to fame in the 1950s and ’60s -- have reportedly died after choosing to end their lives together.

According to the German news outlet Bild, the former dynamic duo died at their home near Munich, Germany by assisted suicide.

The publication reports the Kesslers “no longer wanted to live” and “they had chosen to end their lives together.” Authorities were reportedly alerted after they died.

In Germany, assisted dying is allowed in certain circumstances, following a 2020 ruling by the country's highest court, which found people have the right to end their own lives and receive third-party assistance -- as long as their decision is being made freely and without outside pressure.

Last year, the Kessler twins told Bild they wanted their ashes placed in the same urn ... and be buried alongside their mother and their dog.

The sisters became famous for their singing and dancing ... and throughout their illustrious career shared the stage with legends like Frank Sinatra, Fred Astaire and Dean Martin.

Dubbed "The Nation's Legs," they were fixtures on Italian TV shows and even appeared on American staples like "The Ed Sullivan Show" and "The Dean Martin Show."

Alice and Ellen were 89.

RIP